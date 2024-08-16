Training camp quick notes: Bears lay the groundwork for key scrimmage on Day 14

Post-practice interviews

Practice 14 clips

Just as a heads up, I will not be doing any extended notes for today's practice since it was almost exclusively a walk through for the team. The Bears have their second camp scrimmage set for Saturday morning, so Justin Wilcox decided go with a shorter practice that didn't feature any full-speed team periods. The two team periods were all done at walk-through speed.- Fernando Mendoza was with the first unit during the walk-through periods, but that doesn't say much about the team will do at the position since Mike Bloesch and Sterlin Gilbert have rotated the top two guys for the entirety of camp up to this point.The only time the quarterbacks were really making any passes was during the individual drills when they linked up with the receivers and tight ends, and I thought Mendoza made some strong passes during that portion but they all come against air since there are no defensive backs on the field during that period.- There were still some issues handling kicks and punts on Friday, so that is something that is going to have to get squared away by the time the season arrives. The staff has tried using some different techniques to improve that aspect, but the issues are still popping up during special teams work.- There is a definite emphasis on tomorrow's scrimmage. Wilcox and the staff sound like they are going to take into account a lot of what tomorrow looks like when evaluating the roster and eventual depth chart, so it's an important day. Bloesch downplayed it a little bit when I asked if it will be a "make or break" day for some players, but it sounds like there will be some added importance to what tomorrow's scrimmage looks like.