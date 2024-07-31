Training camp quick notes: Bears hit the field for Day 1

Practice 1 quick notes

Football is back! Cal hit the field today for Day 1 of training camp, and I'll have coverage from the first day of practice throughout the rest of the day. The Bears have over 115 players in camp, and most of them hit the field Wednesday. Cal will put on pads for the first time later in the week, but it was still a good opportunity to see how things look in the early going.I'll open things up today with some quick notes after the first practice of camp, including some odds and ends as the Bears continue their preparations for the season.– On the injury front, defensive lineman Ethan Saunders has been forced to give up the game and will no longer play football according to Justin Wilcox. The key player for the Bears did not participate in the spring because of an injury, and Wilcox says the injury problems became too much for Saunders to continue playing.Two key absences for the Bears on Day 1 were running back Justin Williams-Thomas and newcomer inside linebacker Liam Johnson. JWT injured his knee in the spring showcase and remains out to open camp as he worked with the training staff off to the side today. Johnson, who transferred to Cal this summer from Princeton, is currently in a cast on his right leg and was not able to participate. Wilcox said he expects everyone who is currently out to be able to play at some point this season.Defensive lineman Nate Burrell was also working off to the side for a portion of practice on Wednesday. Fellow defensive lineman Zurich Ashford also continues to rehab from a knee injury he suffered in the spring and was a non-participant.- Fernando Mendoza continues to run with the first unit at quarterback, but Chandler Rogers also had an opportunity to take some reps with that group as well on Day 1. Mendoza physically looks much better than he did last season, and he said after practice that he is up to 220 as of last night after playing at 205 last season. He also broke the news that he fractured his sternum in the Independence Bowl and needed three months to recover from the injury, which healed just right before spring ball. He also injured his knee as well.- The Bears only went with one team period on Day 1, so there wasn't a ton of live action to watch and only one touchdown took place for the offense. That came when the third teams squared off with one another. Newcomer at quarterback CJ Harris broke off a 28-yard rush up the middle when the play broke down and he reached the end zone. It was a nice play for the Ohio transfer who flashed some talent with his feet on his first day. He also had a 40-yard pass to Jaiven Plummer during the team period plus a 15-yard run as well.- The defense shined during the 7-on-7 portions of practice Wednesday with newcomer and Oklahoma transfer Jasiah Wagoner coming up with an interception against Mendoza during the second 7-on-7 period. Mendoza was working with the second unit at that time while Rogers got his opportunity to work with the first group. During that same segment, Miles Williams came up with a nice pass breakup against Mendoza, who was looking for Trond Grizzell down the field.- The first units on both sides of the ball stayed relatively the same as the end of spring ball on Day 1 of camp. Newcomer tight end Corey Dyches was able to get some burn with the first unit but I don't remember him being used as an in-line tight end at all Wednesday. The Bears are utilizing him as an extra receiver at this point with Jack Endries playing the traditional tight end role. Both players made impressive plays on Day 1 with Dyches earning some praise for a diving catch he made during the team period on a throw from Rogers over the middle.Along the offensive line, the Bears had the same group as in the spring with Matthew Wykoff at center and Bastian Swinney at left guard and Nick Morrow at left tackle. Sioape Vatikani and T.J. Session anchored the right side.Defensively, Teddye Buchanan earned the other inside linebacker job with the first unit on Day 1 and I suspect it will remain that way for the rest of camp. He and Cade Uluave worked together well and it looks like a nice duo at the position for the Bears. Everything in the secondary stayed the same as in spring with Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris locking down the cornerback spots while Craig Woodson, Matthew Littlejohn and Miles Williams slotted in at the other three DB positions.Up front is where there was a new face with the starting group. Wisconsin transfer T.J. Bollers worked alongside Ricky Correia on the interior. Xavier Carlton and David Reese served as the first-unit outside linebackers on Day 1.- Among the big plays to come out of the team period was a 20-yard run by Jaydn Ott early on plus a big 20-yard gain on an end around play for receiver Jordan King, who flashed his talent a couple times on Day 1. Cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns had a nice pass breakup working against Mason Starling during the team period. Hearns worked with the second unit after missing time in the spring with an injury.