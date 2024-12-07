ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Stanford (ACC opener)

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Played the game, demands respect
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
3,156
8,879
113
California
cal.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: Cal (6-2; last game: 98-93 loss to Missouri) vs. Stanford (7-2; last game: 77-63 win over Utah Valley)
When: 1:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Dave Feldman (PxP) and Corey Williams (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) and Theo Robertson (Analyst)
All-time series: Cal leads 154-131
Odds: Stanford (-5.5), O/U (151.5) – via FanDuel

Cal is opening up ACC play against a familiar foe as Stanford makes its way to Haas Pavilion today for the first ACC meeting between the two Bay Area rivals.

Check out Kenzo's look ahead to conference play and what we've learned so far about the Bears and join the conversation. Kenzo is out today but AJ will have updates and the recap.

cal.rivals.com

What we've learned: Cal basketball enters ACC play

A look at what we know about the Bears heading into the start of ACC conference games this weekend.
cal.rivals.com cal.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Sacramento State (Cal Classic - Game 2)

Replies
22
Views
753
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Mercyhurst (Cal Classic - Game 3)

Replies
25
Views
958
The Bears' Lair
Gkhoury2325
G
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. CSUB in 2024-25 season opener

Replies
30
Views
880
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Air Force (Cal Classic - Game 1)

Replies
38
Views
835
The Bears' Lair
Colonial Bear
Colonial Bear
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cal Poly

Replies
30
Views
777
The Bears' Lair
BearBassics
B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back