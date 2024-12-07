MBB game thread: Cal vs. Stanford (ACC opener)

Matt Moreno
GAME INFO
Who: Cal (6-2; last game: 98-93 loss to Missouri) vs. Stanford (7-2; last game: 77-63 win over Utah Valley)
When: 1:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Dave Feldman (PxP) and Corey Williams (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) and Theo Robertson (Analyst)
All-time series: Cal leads 154-131
Odds: Stanford (-5.5), O/U (151.5) – via FanDuel
Cal is opening up ACC play against a familiar foe as Stanford makes its way to Haas Pavilion today for the first ACC meeting between the two Bay Area rivals.
Check out Kenzo's look ahead to conference play and what we've learned so far about the Bears and join the conversation. Kenzo is out today but AJ will have updates and the recap.
