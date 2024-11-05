MBB game thread: Cal vs. CSUB in 2024-25 season opener

Matt Moreno
Rankings don't matter
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 2,742
-
- 8,190
-
- 113
Game info
Who: Cal (0-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (0-0)
When: 8:30 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACCNX | Greg Mescall (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Cal leads 3-2
Odds: Cal (-13.5), O/U (137.5) – via BetMGM
Cal opens up its second season under Mark Madsen on Monday night, and we'll have full coverage from the matchup with Cal State Bakersfield. Kenzo is going to be out at Haas Pavilion this evening, and I'll be updating things here as the Bears open the season. You can check out some of our pregame coverage at the links above.
And, as always, I welcome you all to join the conversation throughout the matchup tonight.
Who: Cal (0-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (0-0)
When: 8:30 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACCNX | Greg Mescall (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Cal leads 3-2
Odds: Cal (-13.5), O/U (137.5) – via BetMGM
Preview: Cal opens season Monday night against Cal State Bakersfield
The Bears hit the floor for their second season under Mark Madsen on Monday night at 8:30 p.m.
cal.rivals.com
Projecting Cal's starting five ahead of season opener
An evaluation of who could potentially crack the Bears' starting rotation when they take the floor Monday night.
cal.rivals.com
Cal opens up its second season under Mark Madsen on Monday night, and we'll have full coverage from the matchup with Cal State Bakersfield. Kenzo is going to be out at Haas Pavilion this evening, and I'll be updating things here as the Bears open the season. You can check out some of our pregame coverage at the links above.
And, as always, I welcome you all to join the conversation throughout the matchup tonight.