MBB game thread: Cal vs. Air Force (Cal Classic - Game 1)

Who: Cal (3-1; last game: 71-66 win over USC) vs. Air Force (1-3; last game: 79-71 loss to Belmont)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California

TV/streaming: ACC Network Extra | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)

All-time series: Cal leads 4-3

Odds: Cal (-15.5), O/U (135.5) – via BetMGM



Cal goes back to work tonight and it'll do so shorthanded. The Bears will be without three players who have started games this season including point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. DJ Campbell and BJ Omot have also been ruled out for tonight's game. In their place in the starting lineup will be Christian Tucker, Rytis Petraitis and Joshua Ola-Joseph, who is making his third start for the Bears.



I'll have updates throughout the night and feel free to join the conversation throughout the game.




