MBB game thread: Cal (3-6) vs. Ole Miss (9-0)

GAME DETAILS

Cal (3-6) vs. Ole Miss (9-0) | Hall of Fame Series

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
Location: San Antonio, Texas | Frost Bank Center
Watch: SEC Network | Kevin Fitzgerald (PxP), Carolyn Peck (analyst)
Listen: 560AM KSFO & The Varsity App | Chris Sylvester (PxP)

Cal is back in action this afternoon as it looks to bounce back from a double-overtime loss to Butler last Saturday. Today, the Bears will get undefeated Ole Miss in San Antonio as part of the Hall of Fame Series in San Antonio. I'll be updating this thread as the game plays out plus I invite you to join along in the conversation as Mark Madsen's team looks first its fourth win of the season with just two nonconference games left on the schedule.
 
