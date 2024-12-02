Jeremiah Wilkinson earns ACC Co-Rookie of the Week





Cal freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson has earned the ACC co-Rookie of the Week award following his stellar showing in the Cal Classic last week. Wilkinson came off the bench in each of the three games but provided a scoring spark and averaged 21.3 points across the three victories for the Bears. The Georgia native stepped up in place of a trio of injured Bears as Cal played out last week's event without starting point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. plus guard DJ Campbell and forward BJ Omot.



Wilkinson capped his week with a season-high 25 points in an 81-55 win over Mercyhurst on Wednesday as he connected on six 3-pointers in the game. It was the best scoring performance by a Cal freshman since 2018 when Justice Sueing scored 25 against Washington State.



The 6-foot-1 guard from Powder Springs is the first Cal freshman to win a weekly conference award since Charlie Moore won Pac-12 Player of the Week in 2016. Moore won that award during a stretch when he scored 73 points in a three-game span. Wilkinson's 64 points in last week's event is the most by a Bears freshman since Moore accomplished his feat.



Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman shared the award with Wilkinson after scoring 23 points in a win for the Orange over Cornell.



Cal is now sitting at 6-1 heading into Tuesday's SEC/ACC Challenge matchup on the road at Missouri. That game tips off at 4 p.m. PT on SEC Network.



