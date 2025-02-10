ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremiah Wilkinson wins his third ACC Rookie of the Week award

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson finally has earned the ACC Rookie of the Week award as the solo recipient. Monday, it was announced that he was the lone winner of the award this week following his performance in two games last week for the Bears. Wilkinson continued to score at a high clip and averaged 17.5 points in the split against NC State and Wake Forest.

He's now had six games scoring at least 20 points after dropping 21 against the Demon Deacons on Saturday. Wilkinson is averaging 19.8 points since becoming a starter for the Bears. He previously shared the award twice this season, and only Duke's Cooper Flagg has earned the honor multiple times this season.

Wilkinson has taken to his role as a starter, that was brought on by an injury that sidelined leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic for a handful of games. The Georgia native started alongside Stojakovic for the first time int he game against Wake Forest giving the Bears their top two scorers an opportunity to open the game alongside one another.

"I think it gives you two very dynamic players in the starting lineup," Madsen said. "I think Andrej is still regaining his rhythm. Andrej was out for two and a half weeks."

The Bears will be back on the floor Wednesday night for a big ACC matchup at Duke followed by a swing through Atlanta to face Georgia Tech to begin a three-game road stretch.
 
