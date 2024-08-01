ADVERTISEMENT

Jaydn Ott earns spot on preseason All-ACC team

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,084
6,924
113
California
cal.rivals.com


Cal running back Jaydn Ott has been named to the preseason All-ACC team, twice! The Bears star earned his spot on the team as both a running back and all-purpose player. Ott picked up 70 votes (out of 170 voters) at the running back position to go alongside Norther Carolina's Omarion Hampton, who had 114 votes. Ott also added 49 votes to earn his spot as the lone all-purpose player on the team.

The Cal junior was selected by eight voters as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year to put him sixth on the list. Hampton (38 votes) finished second behind Miami quarterback Cameron Ward on that list.
 
  • Like
Reactions: gocalbears1994 and sflye13
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

ACC FB preseason media poll

Replies
7
Views
316
The Bears' Lair
droski
droski
Matt Moreno

Jaydn Ott makes top 25 for EA Sports CFB '25 player rankings

Replies
1
Views
480
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Phil Steele preseason All-ACC selections

Replies
2
Views
639
The Bears' Lair
BLbearfan
BLbearfan
Matt Moreno

Training camp quick notes: Bears hit the field for Day 1

Replies
6
Views
820
The Bears' Lair
BearBassics
B
Matt Moreno

Cal spring practice quick notes: Defense opens Week 4 with strong performance

Replies
3
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
sflye13
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back