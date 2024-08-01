Jaydn Ott earns spot on preseason All-ACC team





Cal running back Jaydn Ott has been named to the preseason All-ACC team, twice! The Bears star earned his spot on the team as both a running back and all-purpose player. Ott picked up 70 votes (out of 170 voters) at the running back position to go alongside Norther Carolina's Omarion Hampton, who had 114 votes. Ott also added 49 votes to earn his spot as the lone all-purpose player on the team.



The Cal junior was selected by eight voters as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year to put him sixth on the list. Hampton (38 votes) finished second behind Miami quarterback Cameron Ward on that list.