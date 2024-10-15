Cal picked to finish 16th in preseason ACC media poll





Cal has been voted to finish 16th in its new league after the ACC preseason media poll was released Tuesday afternoon. The Bears garnered 206 points to finish ahead of Stanford (165) and Boston College (116). Duke earned 42 of 54 first-place votes to finish atop the poll while UNC picked up 11 first-place votes and Wake Forest one to lock up the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the poll, respectively.



North Carolina's RJ Davis was picked as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year with Duke freshman Cooper Flagg (10 votes), Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis (3) and Stanford's Maxime Raynaud (1) rounded out that group.



In a really surprising move, Cal freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson was the only player keeping Flagg from being a unanimous pick for the Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year honor. Wilkinson garnered a single vote for the award while Flagg had the other 53.



None of the new programs in the ACC (Cal, Stanford, SMU) had a player selected to the preseason all-conference first or second teams.