Game thread: Cal vs. NC State (Week 8)

Who: Cal (3-3, 0-23 ACC) vs. North Carolina State (3-4, 0-3)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California

TV/streaming: ACC Network [Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)]

Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 138 or 193

All-time series: First meeting

Cal (-9.5), O/U (45.5) – via BetMGM



The Bears are back in action today as they get another afternoon game at California Memorial Stadium for the first-ever meeting with North Carolina State. The Wolfpack are losers of their last two and also are searching for their first ACC win. Cal, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid falling below .500 after dropping its last three games.



We'll have plenty of coverage for you from CMS today, so as always join the conversation and follow along for updates from today's game.



Pregame notes



• As first reported by ESPN, Cal will be without starters Jaydn Ott and Ryan McCulloch as they both miss their second week in a row with injuries. It sounds like both are at least closer to returning but just couldn't make it back in time for today's game. Tight end Corey Dyches will miss his second consecutive game as well. We'll keep an eye out for Sioape Vatikani during warmups to see if there's any status update there.











