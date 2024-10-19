ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: Cal vs. NC State (Week 8)

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Rankings don't matter
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,629
8,069
113
California
cal.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: Cal (3-3, 0-23 ACC) vs. North Carolina State (3-4, 0-3)
When: 12:30 p.m. PT
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network [Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)]
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 138 or 193
All-time series: First meeting
Odds: Cal (-9.5), O/U (45.5) – via BetMGM

The Bears are back in action today as they get another afternoon game at California Memorial Stadium for the first-ever meeting with North Carolina State. The Wolfpack are losers of their last two and also are searching for their first ACC win. Cal, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid falling below .500 after dropping its last three games.

We'll have plenty of coverage for you from CMS today, so as always join the conversation and follow along for updates from today's game.

Pregame notes

• As first reported by ESPN, Cal will be without starters Jaydn Ott and Ryan McCulloch as they both miss their second week in a row with injuries. It sounds like both are at least closer to returning but just couldn't make it back in time for today's game. Tight end Corey Dyches will miss his second consecutive game as well. We'll keep an eye out for Sioape Vatikani during warmups to see if there's any status update there.





What are our thoughts on today? You got the Bears winning this one?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Game thread: Cal at No. 22 Pitt

Replies
214
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
CalGreg
C
Matt Moreno

NC State KO time announced

Replies
0
Views
385
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

PODCAST: Cal and NC State in Week 8

Replies
0
Views
63
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Game thread: Cal vs. No. 8 Miami

Replies
172
Views
3K
The Bears' Lair
BLbearfan
BLbearfan
Matt Moreno

Game thread: Cal at Florida State

Replies
189
Views
4K
The Bears' Lair
droski
droski
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back