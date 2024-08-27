Cal Week 1 depth chart: UC Davis

Cal's Week 1 depth chart has been released this afternoon. If you read my camp reports and previous depth chart projections, then you shouldn't see many (if any) surprises. Justin Wilcox did say yesterday that there are some game-time decisions regarding injuries, but as I specified in my last depth chart projection, I anticipated those players still being listed (which I also did). So, don't expect that everyone that you see on this list will play this weekend or potentially even in the coming weeks specifically at receiver.- Fernando Mendoza is listed atop the quarterback list with an "or" separating he and Chandler Rogers with CJ Harris listed third. At this point, I expect Mendoza to get the start based on tenure within the program, but would also expect that you see both he and Rogers against Davis.- The running back spot has played out in a similar fashion behind Jaydn Ott. Jaivian Thomas, who probably had the most consistent camp, is listed as the backup to Ott with an "or" separating all three players among that group. Thomas, Kardarius Calloway and Byron Cardwell will all get their opportunities and each worked with the second group at different points in camp.- The receiver position is going to be a bit of a mix for a bit. Jonathan Brady spent a lot of time with the first unit at the end of camp, so don't be surprised if he ends up getting the start on Saturday. I'd suspect that Mavin Anderson gets the start in the slot but the several "ors" at the position is not a huge shock with Trond Grizzell getting plenty of time at the position throughout camp as well. Mikey Matthews and Josiah Martin missed most of camp, so we'll see what happens with them in the opener.- Matthews did come on as a backup holder late in camp, and he is second on the depth chart behind Lachlan Wilson for that job on the depth chart. There's also a secret long snapper that you could see at some point this season too 🧐- The offensive line played out exactly as it did for most of camp. There were a couple moves at different points earlier in camp, but the unit remained intact for the second half of the month. So, it is not a shock to see it look like it does. If Sioape Vatikani is not able to play, then you will see Bastian Swinney move into that right guard spot. The only thing that is asurprising is Victor Stoffel and Nick Morrow being separated with an "or" at left tackle. Morrow had that job locked up for most of camp, and the staff has referred to him as the starter at the position. Stoffel has left some things to be desired with his play through the fall, but he does have experience on his side. My guess is they both play Saturday with Morrow getting the start.- Cam Sidney being slotted as the third man at boundary safety is a little surprising as well considering he ran almost exclusively with the first unit as Craig Woodson worked his way back from injury in camp. Woodson will start if healthy but Ryan Yaites has certainly made a move behind closed doors based on the depth chart. He did start to shine more as camp went on.