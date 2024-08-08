Cal training camp: Week 1 (very unofficial) depth chart

Matt Moreno
Really Flying Around Out There
Justin Wilcox isn't going to put out a depth chart any time soon, and there are some spots that are legitimately still up for grabs, but I decided it's a good time to begin looking at what the first one will look like now that I have some more info after watching the first six days. For anyone who has been to practice, feel free to debate with me but here's how I see it looking at the end of Week 1
OFFENSE
QB
1) Fernando Mendoza 2) Chandler Rogers 3) CJ Harris
RB
1) Jaydn Ott 2) Kadarius Calloway or Jaivian Thomas 3) Byron Cardwell
WR 1
1) Tobias Merriweather 2) Jonathan Brady or Mason Starling 3) Nyziah Hunter
WR 2
1) Kyion Grayes or Trond Grizzell 2) Cole Boscia 3) Jordan King or Trevor Rogers
Slot
1) Mikey Matthews 2) Mavin Anderson 3) Josiah Martin
TE
1) Jack Endries 2) Corey Dyches 3) Jeffrey Johnson or Nate Rutchena
RT
1) TJ Session 2) Victor Stoffel
RG
1) Sioape Vatikani 2) Will McDonald
C
1) Bastian Swinney or Matthew Wykoff 2) Dylan Jemtegaard
LG
1) Rush Reimer or Bastian Swinney 2) Will McDonald
LT
1) Nick Morrow 2) Rush Reimer
DEFENSE
OLB 1
1) David Reese 2) Ryan McCulloch
DL 1
1) Ricky Correia 2) Akili Calhoun
DL 2
2) T.J. Bollers or Nate Burrell 2) Aidan Keanaaina
OLB 2
1) Xavier Carlton 2) Myles Williams
ILB 1
1) Cade Uluave 2) Aaron Hampton
ILB 2
1) Teddye Buchanan 2) Hunter Barth
CB 1
1) Nohl Williams 2) Lu-Magia Hearns III
Nickel
1) Matthew Littlejohn 2) Cam Sidney or Isaiah Crosby
DB 1
1) Craig Woodson or Cam Sidney 2) Jasiah Wagoner
DB 2
1) Miles Williams 2) Ja'ir Smith or Ryan Yaites
CB 2
1) Marcus Harris 2) Collin Gamble
