Cal training camp: Week 1 (very unofficial) depth chart

Justin Wilcox isn't going to put out a depth chart any time soon, and there are some spots that are legitimately still up for grabs, but I decided it's a good time to begin looking at what the first one will look like now that I have some more info after watching the first six days. For anyone who has been to practice, feel free to debate with me but here's how I see it looking at the end of Week 1



OFFENSE



QB

1) Fernando Mendoza 2) Chandler Rogers 3) CJ Harris



RB

1) Jaydn Ott 2) Kadarius Calloway or Jaivian Thomas 3) Byron Cardwell



WR 1

1) Tobias Merriweather 2) Jonathan Brady or Mason Starling 3) Nyziah Hunter



WR 2

1) Kyion Grayes or Trond Grizzell 2) Cole Boscia 3) Jordan King or Trevor Rogers



Slot

1) Mikey Matthews 2) Mavin Anderson 3) Josiah Martin



TE

1) Jack Endries 2) Corey Dyches 3) Jeffrey Johnson or Nate Rutchena



RT

1) TJ Session 2) Victor Stoffel



RG

1) Sioape Vatikani 2) Will McDonald



C

1) Bastian Swinney or Matthew Wykoff 2) Dylan Jemtegaard



LG

1) Rush Reimer or Bastian Swinney 2) Will McDonald



LT

1) Nick Morrow 2) Rush Reimer



DEFENSE



OLB 1

1) David Reese 2) Ryan McCulloch



DL 1

1) Ricky Correia 2) Akili Calhoun



DL 2

2) T.J. Bollers or Nate Burrell 2) Aidan Keanaaina



OLB 2

1) Xavier Carlton 2) Myles Williams



ILB 1

1) Cade Uluave 2) Aaron Hampton



ILB 2

1) Teddye Buchanan 2) Hunter Barth



CB 1

1) Nohl Williams 2) Lu-Magia Hearns III



Nickel

1) Matthew Littlejohn 2) Cam Sidney or Isaiah Crosby



DB 1

1) Craig Woodson or Cam Sidney 2) Jasiah Wagoner



DB 2

1) Miles Williams 2) Ja'ir Smith or Ryan Yaites



CB 2

1) Marcus Harris 2) Collin Gamble