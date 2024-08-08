ADVERTISEMENT

Cal training camp: Week 1 (very unofficial) depth chart

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,108
7,030
113
California
cal.rivals.com
Justin Wilcox isn't going to put out a depth chart any time soon, and there are some spots that are legitimately still up for grabs, but I decided it's a good time to begin looking at what the first one will look like now that I have some more info after watching the first six days. For anyone who has been to practice, feel free to debate with me but here's how I see it looking at the end of Week 1

OFFENSE

QB
1) Fernando Mendoza 2) Chandler Rogers 3) CJ Harris

RB
1) Jaydn Ott 2) Kadarius Calloway or Jaivian Thomas 3) Byron Cardwell

WR 1
1) Tobias Merriweather 2) Jonathan Brady or Mason Starling 3) Nyziah Hunter

WR 2
1) Kyion Grayes or Trond Grizzell 2) Cole Boscia 3) Jordan King or Trevor Rogers

Slot
1) Mikey Matthews 2) Mavin Anderson 3) Josiah Martin

TE
1) Jack Endries 2) Corey Dyches 3) Jeffrey Johnson or Nate Rutchena

RT
1) TJ Session 2) Victor Stoffel

RG
1) Sioape Vatikani 2) Will McDonald

C
1) Bastian Swinney or Matthew Wykoff 2) Dylan Jemtegaard

LG
1) Rush Reimer or Bastian Swinney 2) Will McDonald

LT
1) Nick Morrow 2) Rush Reimer

DEFENSE

OLB 1
1) David Reese 2) Ryan McCulloch

DL 1
1) Ricky Correia 2) Akili Calhoun

DL 2
2) T.J. Bollers or Nate Burrell 2) Aidan Keanaaina

OLB 2
1) Xavier Carlton 2) Myles Williams

ILB 1
1) Cade Uluave 2) Aaron Hampton

ILB 2
1) Teddye Buchanan 2) Hunter Barth

CB 1
1) Nohl Williams 2) Lu-Magia Hearns III

Nickel
1) Matthew Littlejohn 2) Cam Sidney or Isaiah Crosby

DB 1
1) Craig Woodson or Cam Sidney 2) Jasiah Wagoner

DB 2
1) Miles Williams 2) Ja'ir Smith or Ryan Yaites

CB 2
1) Marcus Harris 2) Collin Gamble
 
  • Like
Reactions: gocalbears1994 and icbear
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

gocalbears1994

Training camp: Day 4 observations (Sunday Aug 4)

Replies
4
Views
295
The Bears' Lair
gocalbears1994
gocalbears1994
Matt Moreno

Training camp quick notes: Bears hit the field for Day 1

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
BearBassics
B
Matt Moreno

Training camp quick notes: Offense finds its rhythm on chippy Day 4

Replies
2
Views
800
The Bears' Lair
NorCalFBPop
N
Matt Moreno

Training camp quick notes: Defense stands out again on Day 2

Replies
15
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
droski
droski
Matt Moreno

Training camp quick notes: Defense bounces back on Day 6

Replies
4
Views
611
The Bears' Lair
capnted
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back