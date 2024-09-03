PFF breakdown: Week 1 (UC Davis)

OFFEFNSE

WR Nyziah Hunter - 77.6 (28 snaps) RB Jaydn Ott - 73.7 (37 snaps) QB Fernando Mendoza - 72.9 (47 snaps) OL Bastian Swinney - 70.5 (67 snaps) WR Mikey Matthews - 69.6 (18 snaps)

OL Bastian Swinney - 84.9 (pass blocking) OL Matthew Wykoff - 82.5 (pass blocking) OL T.J. Session - 79.7 (pass blocking) WR Mikey Matthews - 78.2 (run blocking) WR Nyziah Hunter - 77.0 (passing game)

OL Rush Reimer - 67 OL T.J. Session - 67 OL Bastian Swinney - 67 OL Nick Morrow - 64 OL Matthew Wykoff - 64 QB Fernando Mendoza - 47 WR Mavin Anderson - 46 WR Trond Grizzell - 41 TE Jack Endries - 38 RB Jaydn Ott - 37 WR Jonathan Brady - 34 TE Corey Dyches - 34 WR Nyziah Hunter - 28 QB Chandler Rogers - 20 WR Mikey Matthews - 18 RB Jaivian Thomas - 18 WR Mason Starling - 17 RB Byron Cardwell - 11 TE J.T. Byrne - 9 WR Jordan King - 3 OL Trent Ramsey - 3 OL Victor Stoffel - 3 RB Kadarius Calloway - 1

DEFENSE

ILB Cade Uluave - 89.7 (74 snaps) OLB Ryan McCulloch - 84.8 (44 snaps) OLB Myles Williams - 83.5 (21 snaps) DL Aidan Keanaaina - 83.3 (33 snaps) CB Marcus Harris - 82.8 (69 snaps)

ILB Cade Uluave - 84.7 (coverage) DL Aidan Keanaaina - 83.2 (run defense) CB Marcus Harris - 83.1 (coverage) OLB Ryan McCulloch - 81.8 (pass rush) DB Craig Woodson - 81. 2 (tackling)

ILB Teddye Buchanan - 74 ILB Cade Uluave - 74 CB Nohl Williams - 70 CB Marcus Harris - 69 OLB Xavier Carlton - 50 DB Miles Williams - 48 OLB Ryan McCulloch - 44 DB Matthew Littlejohn - 40 DB Craig Woodson - 37 DL Nate Burrell - 36 DL Aidan Keanaaina - 33 DB Lu-Magia Hearns - 31 DL TJ Bollers - 29 DB Isaiah Crosby - 26 DL Ricky Correia - 25 OLB Cheikh Fall - 24 OLB Myles Williams - 21 DB Ryan Yaites - 20 DB Cam Sidney - 17 DL Derek Wilkins - 10 OLB David Reese - 9 DL Stanley Saole-McKenzie - 8 OLB Serigne Tounkara - 8 DB Ja'ir Smith - 5 CB Collin Gamble - 4 ILB Hunter Barth - 2

NOTES

As a team, Cal's 89.7 was good enough for the 19th-best grade in Week 1. It's defensive grade was even better with the Bears securing a spot at No. 5 among all FBS teams with a 90.6 grade on that side of the ball. Their coverage grade of 90.0 was also good enough for fifth nationally. Cal also received a high mark in the run defense category with an 88.0, which was 15th among all FBS teams in Week 1.

The Bears scored low in the tackling, receiving and pass protection categories overall. Total, PFF credited three players with at least two missed tackles and the team had eight missed tackles overall.

On the positive side, the defensive line applied 16 total pressures and hit the quarterback five times and had two batted passes.

The rushing breakdown was: 8 runs to the left, 11 up the middle and 12 to the right side with the most success (5.3 yards per attempt) coming when running off the left guard.

I know there are mixed feelings about what PFF offers, but it is a good tool to have to at least shed some light on things that could have been missed in the previous game. Each week my plan is to go through the grades and relay any pertinent information that I find when perusing through the various analytics and grades from the service. If there's anything of particular interest to any of you let me know and I can seek out that info from PFF.Without further ado, here is this week's breakdown of the PFF numbers after Cal's season-opening win over UC Davis.