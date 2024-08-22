Cal depth chart projection: Post-training camp (Aug. 22)

Matt Moreno
Really Flying Around Out There
Aug 8, 2011
- 113
Now that I've had an opportunity to reflect on how camp has played out and get a look at how the groups have changed daily, here is my best assessment of what the first depth chart will look like by the time game week arrives. For now, I am disregarding some of the less serious injuries and looking at how the staff will release the depth chart (as to not give up much about the injury status of certain players) so there is a very good chance this depth chart won't exactly match what it looks like on the field come Aug. 31. So, this is my educated guess on what the coaches would have on their list if everyone is available.
A couple notes --
- The slot position is seemingly completely up for grabs at this point. I like the look with Trond Grizzell there but Mavin Anderson has consistently been working with the first unit in recent open practices. Mikey Matthews, when fully healthy, should factor into that equation as well. Josiah Martin recently returned to the field, and he is another option there.
- The offensive line is going to be a mixture of about 7-8 guys, so there are some names on the list that you likely won't see in games much or at all. A lot will depend on what happens with Sioape Vatikani and if he's able to practice before the start of the season. If he is then that gives the staff some more flexibility, but I anticipate there being some guys moved around if any movement does happen early in the season.
- The interior of the defensive line is really the only question with the first unit. Nate Burrell and Aidan Keanaaina have been working with that group in recent practices but T.J. Bollers held down that spot for a big portion of camp while Burrell worked his way back. Ricky Correia missed some time and has been mostly used with the second unit since returning but he seems like a lock to start as long as he is healthy.
OFFENSE
QB
1) Fernando Mendoza 2) Chandler Rogers 3) CJ Harris
RB
1) Jaydn Ott 2) Kadarius Calloway 3) Byron Cardwell or Jaivian Thomas
WR
1) Tobias Merriweather 2) Jonathan Brady 3) Cole Boscia
WR
1) Kyion Grayes 2) Mason Starling 3) Jordan King
Slot
1) Trond Grizzell 2) Mikey Matthews or Mavin Anderson
TE
1) Jack Endries 2) Corey Dyches 3) Nate Rutchena
RT
1) TJ Session 2) Frederick Williams III
RG
1) Sioape Vatikani 2) Trent Ramsey
C
1) Will McDonald 2) Matthew Wykoff
LG
1) Bastian Swinney 2) Rush Reimer
LT
1) Nick Morrow 2) Victor Stoffel
DEFENSE
OLB
1) David Reese 2) Ryan McCulloch
DL
1) Ricky Correia 2) Aidan Keanaaina
DL
1) Nate Burrell 2) T.J. Bollers
OLB
1) Xavier Carlton 2) Cheikh Fall
ILB
1) Cade Uluave 2) Hunter Barth
ILB
1) Teddye Buchanan 2) Aaron Hampton
CB
1) Nohl Williams 2) Lu-Magia Hearns
Nickel
1) Matthew Littlejohn 2) Isaiah Crosby
DB
1) Craig Woodson or Cam Sidney 2) Jasiah Wagoner
DB
1) Miles Williams 2) Ryan Yaites
CB
1) Marcus Harris 2) Collin Gamble