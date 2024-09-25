Cal schedules home-and-home series with BYU, finalizes 2025 noncon schedule





The bye week does not come without some news for the Bears. Cal announced a few future games Wednesday with the addition of a home-and-home series against BYU that will begin in 2026. The first matchup with the Cougars will take place in Provo on Sept. 12, 2026 with the return game at California Memorial Stadium set for Sept. 11, 2027.



BYU currently holds the lead in the all-time series between the two programs, 3-2, but recent success has gone in favor of the Bears. Cal knocked off BYU, 21-18, in Provo back in 2018 and has won two of the last three games against the Cougars.



In addition to announcing that future home-and-home series, the Bears also announced Wednesday that they will host Texas Southern in 2025 on Sept. 6 completing the schedule for next year. It will be the first matchup against an HBCU for Cal since 2015 when Grambling State made its way to Berkeley. Cal and Texas Southern have never played before.



Two road games bookend two home matchups for Cal in the 2025 nonconference portion of the season with a road game against Oregon State (Aug. 30) first on the schedule next year followed by the game against Texas Southern and a home matchup against Minnesota (Sept. 13) before a return game for this year's matchup with San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 20.



The Bears have one remaining opening on the schedule for 2026 with games against UCLA (Sept. 5), BYU (Sept. 12) and UNLV (Oct. 3) already set for that season.



2025 nonconference schedule

08/30 - at Oregon State

09/06 - Texas Southern

09/13 - Minnesota

09/20 - at San Diego State



2026 nonconference schedule

09/05 - UCLA

09/12 - at BYU

10/03 - UNLV