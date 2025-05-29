ADVERTISEMENT

Additional KO times announced

The TV networks are continuing to release kickoff times for the upcoming season, and Cal added a few more to its schedule. A couple afternoon kickoffs (Pacific time zone) were announced for the home opener against Texas Southern and road matchup against Virginia Tech on Oct. 24 (Friday game) while nighttime 7:30 p.m. kickoffs were announced for the matchups against Minnesota, at San Diego State and the Oct. 17 Friday matchup against North Carolina.

The Minnesota, UNC and Virginia Tech games will all be on the ESPN family of networks while the home opener against Texas Southern will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra. The road game at SDSU will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network.

Cal’s season opener on the road at Oregon State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

So four of the six announced kickoffs will begin at 7:30 p.m. for people on the West Coast and five of the six will take place at night for the Bears when you consider the local 7:30 p.m. kickoff for the Virginia Tech game.
 
