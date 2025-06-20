ADVERTISEMENT

Carlsbad LB Rocky Cummings commits to Cal

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Butte Community College
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
4,269
11,904
113
California
cal.rivals.com



He has not yet announced it himself, but three-star linebacker Rocky Cummings has committed to Cal following his previous official visit with the Bears. The 6-foot-4 linebacker from Carlsbad visited Boston College prior to making his trip to Berkeley and also had Utah in the mix as well. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit is versatile but feels like a nice fit at the outside linebacker spot for the Bears.

Minnesota, BYU, Arizona, Boise State, San Jose State, San Diego State and Colorado State are his other offers.

Cummings is now the 22nd commitment for the Bears in the 2026 class, which now ranks ninth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

 
  • Like
Reactions: martinibear, uplandbear, AV#1Bear and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Fresno-Clovis North WR Tyree Sams commits to Cal

Replies
1
Views
985
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

QB Nainoa Lopes commits to Cal

Replies
3
Views
880
The Bears' Lair
BarliBear
BarliBear
Matt Moreno

San Diego DL Frank Fanua announces his commitment to Cal

Replies
6
Views
652
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

DT Lucky Schirmer commits to Cal

Replies
17
Views
946
The Bears' Lair
capnted
C
Matt Moreno

Cal LB commit Jaxon Pyatt following his OV: "We are building something special here"

Replies
0
Views
269
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back