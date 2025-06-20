Carlsbad LB Rocky Cummings commits to Cal

He has not yet announced it himself, but three-star linebacker Rocky Cummings has committed to Cal following his previous official visit with the Bears. The 6-foot-4 linebacker from Carlsbad visited Boston College prior to making his trip to Berkeley and also had Utah in the mix as well. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit is versatile but feels like a nice fit at the outside linebacker spot for the Bears.Minnesota, BYU, Arizona, Boise State, San Jose State, San Diego State and Colorado State are his other offers.Cummings is now the 22nd commitment for the Bears in the 2026 class, which now ranks ninth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.