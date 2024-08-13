Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele makes a HUGE jump up the rankings

Matt Moreno
Really Flying Around Out There
Aug 8, 2011
- 2,128
- 7,122
- 113
The Rivals rankings have been updated this week, and the new Rivals250 was released Tuesday morning. Cal quarterback commit Jaron Sagapolutele has received a huge bump after his impressive showing at Elite 11 this summer and a nice start to his senior season. Sagapolutele has gone from a high three-star prospect to a four-star recruit ranked No. 169 overall.
If his ranking holds, he'd be the highest-rated quarterback to sign with the Bears since Jared Goff (No. 140) in the 2013 cycle.