Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele makes a HUGE jump up the rankings

2025 Rivals250 Prospect Ranking

The Rivals rankings have been updated this week, and the new Rivals250 was released Tuesday morning. Cal quarterback commit Jaron Sagapolutele has received a huge bump after his impressive showing at Elite 11 this summer and a nice start to his senior season. Sagapolutele has gone from a high three-star prospect to a four-star recruit ranked No. 169 overall.If his ranking holds, he'd be the highest-rated quarterback to sign with the Bears since Jared Goff (No. 140) in the 2013 cycle.