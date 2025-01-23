ADVERTISEMENT

JKS finishes inside the top-100 in final Rivals rankings

2025 Rivals250 Prospect Ranking

n.rivals.com

The Rivals Rankings for 2025 have been updated for the final time, and Cal is represented with a couple big movers. Jaron Sagapolutele is in an interesting position because of his transfer (he's ranked No. 27 among the transfers) but held onto his position at No. 90 overall in the 2025 recruiting class through the final update. He'll finish as the No. 9-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class as well. The only high school quarterback in the Rivals era (since 2002) to sign with the Bears who was rated higher was Zach Kline in the 2012 class. Kline was rated No. 44 overall by Rivals.


In addition to Sagapolutele hanging onto his spot at No. 90, the Bears added two more four-star prospects to their 2025 class. College of San Mateo outside linebacker John Gayer was given a four-star ranking and moved up to No. 4 overall in the Rivals JUCO rankings for 2025 as well. The top five prospects in the rankings are all defensive lineman, but he's considered the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the class.


Additionally, running back Anthony League received a bump after a stellar season at Long Beach-Millikan and is now a four-star recruit as well. League posted huge numbers in his senior season (1,640 yards rushing and 23 TDs; 379 yards receiving and 4 TDs) and was moved up from a high three-star recruit to a four-star this week.

 
Latest posts

