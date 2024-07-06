Cal 2024 roster released

Cal has updated and released its 2024 roster with all the new additions made. I'll be going through it to see if anything jumps out but take a look and feel free to post about any notable items you see.- Seven quarterbacks total with newcomers CJ Harris (Ohio transfer), EJ Caminong and Andrew Maushardt joining the group that was together in the spring.- Eight inside linebackers are listed and Sergio Allen is not among them. Cade Uluave is listed at 240 up from his 230 a year ago making him the heaviest ILB. Newcomer Teddye Buchannan is second on that list at 235 pounds and 6-foot-2.- The roster lists 17 offensive linemen and 15 interior defensive linemen. There are three defensive linemen listed at 320 pounds or more — Aiden Keanaaina (320), Stanley Saole-McKenzie (320) and Ricky Correia (325). Nick Morrow and freshman Aiden Newbill are the tallest offensive linemen both checking in at 6-foot-8.- Eight running backs and eight tight ends on the roster heading into the fall.- There are 16 receivers on the roster and only seven of them were on the roster last season. Of those seven, only one caught more than 10 passes in 2023 (Trond Grizzell).- Some number switches: Miles Williams 13 ➡️ 4, Collin Gamble 21 ➡️ 13, Lu-Magia Hearns 15 ➡️ 21, Mason Starling 18 ➡️ 9,- This more fun than anything but freshman kicker Derek Morris will be wearing No. 99, which I personally just think is pretty awesome haha