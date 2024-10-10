ADVERTISEMENT

ACC Tipoff updates

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Rankings don't matter
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,547
7,979
113
California
cal.rivals.com
Today is the second day of the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte allowing the basketball teams in the conference to get the spotlight ahead of the start of the season next month. Cal is up early this morning with head coach Mark Madsen up at 8 a.m. on the ACC Network. That will be followed by the team's press conference at 8:15 that will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Players Mady Sissoko and Andrej Stojakovic will have their turn on ACC Network at 9:15.

I'll have updates as it all plays out this morning.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Sissoko and Stojakovic will represent Cal at ACC Tipoff event

Replies
1
Views
245
The Bears' Lair
djsit
djsit
Matt Moreno

MBB ACC schedule release set for Tuesday

Replies
2
Views
509
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

NC State KO time announced

Replies
0
Views
213
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
C

New revenue sharing discussions ongoing in the ACC

Replies
15
Views
644
The Bears' Lair
capnted
C
Matt Moreno

Updates from Cal's ACC Football Kickoff press conference

Replies
15
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
hessebear
H
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back