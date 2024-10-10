ACC Tipoff updates

Today is the second day of the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte allowing the basketball teams in the conference to get the spotlight ahead of the start of the season next month. Cal is up early this morning with head coach Mark Madsen up at 8 a.m. on the ACC Network. That will be followed by the team's press conference at 8:15 that will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Players Mady Sissoko and Andrej Stojakovic will have their turn on ACC Network at 9:15.



I'll have updates as it all plays out this morning.







