Visitor list for weekend of March 22

Ryan Young

Rankings don't matter
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
Here's what I've got as of now ...

2025s

TE Jacob Houseworth (Fortuna Union HS)
ATH Dominik Calhoun (Pittsburg HS)
EDGE Jesse Myers (Cardinal Newman HS)


2026s

EDGE Anthony Jones (Crean Lutheran)

2027
ATH Caden Jones (Crean Lutheran)

Note: Kollock's visit was set before Robert McDaniel committed and it sounds like he's still planning on coming. I don't know yet if Cal will look to take two QBs, but this early in the cycle you keep your options open. I talked to Kollock last week and he was very eager for this visit to Berkeley.
 
