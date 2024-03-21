Visitor list for weekend of March 22

Ryan Young
Rankings don't matter
Here's what I've got as of now ...
2025s
ATH Dominik Calhoun (Pittsburg HS)
EDGE Jesse Myers (Cardinal Newman HS)
2026s
2027
ATH Caden Jones (Crean Lutheran)
Note: Kollock's visit was set before Robert McDaniel committed and it sounds like he's still planning on coming. I don't know yet if Cal will look to take two QBs, but this early in the cycle you keep your options open. I talked to Kollock last week and he was very eager for this visit to Berkeley.
