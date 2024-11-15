Visitor list: Cal hosts Syracuse in Week 12

Matt Moreno
Rankings don't matter
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 2,878
-
- 8,332
-
- 113
There are only a couple more opportunities for Cal to host recruits on game day visits this season, and that is especially important when it comes to members of the 2025 class. The Bears are still trying to put some finishing touches on the class and the focus remains mostly on the offensive and defensive fronts. The Bears have been offering and pursuing several offensive linemen in the class plus trying to continue to upgrade the defensive front as well.
That is certainly evident in the latest group of visitors the Bears are expected to have one campus tomorrow when they host Syracuse. Playoff time across high school football is making visits a little bit tricky around the country, but the Bears will still have a strong group represented this weekend including several prospects who have already made multiple trips to Berkeley this season.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
That is certainly evident in the latest group of visitors the Bears are expected to have one campus tomorrow when they host Syracuse. Playoff time across high school football is making visits a little bit tricky around the country, but the Bears will still have a strong group represented this weekend including several prospects who have already made multiple trips to Berkeley this season.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: