Training camp quick notes: Bears get back to work on Day 8

Notes and observations

Post-practice interviews

Practice 8 clips

After having to reschedule practice from the morning until the evening Thursday, Cal was quickly back to work Friday for a more complete Day 8. Thursday ended with a walk-through period and was generally a lighter practice than the previous days. Friday's work was much closer to what has been taking place providing with a lot more to see on the eighth day of camp.Here's a rundown of what I observed while watching Friday's practice.- There are still a number of key expected contributors among the walking wounded, but defensive lineman Nate Burrell returned to the field Friday as did defensive back Cam Sidney giving the defense a little more flexibility than it had Thursday. There were still a couple unusual groupings among the second and third units, but it didn't make a huge impact on the work for the Bears on Day 8. Burrell was able to get in the mix with the defensive line rotation on his first day back and he spoke about that after practice.- Elsewhere, it was another strong day for the defense, which has been building some momentum back in its direction in recent days. Peter Sirmon's group had the advantage through both of the team periods Friday. There were no turnovers created for the group, but it was plenty disruptive. The highlights mostly came in the secondary with multiple pass breakups particularly in the first team period. Collin Gamble came pup with the first one working against Kyion Grayes and Chandler Rogers. That was followed up by freshman inside linebacker Luke Ferrelli knocking down a pass on a clean play that had CJ Harris looking for tight end Nate Rutchena as the third units squared off.Marcus Harris had what should have been an easy interception later in that period as Fernando Mendoza aired it out downfield. Harris simply dropped the ball but it still went for an incompletion. Harris came back with a pass breakup working against Tobias Merriweather on a pass from CJ Harris during the second team period.- The staff really mixed up the receiver groups on Friday giving some unique QB/WR combinations on Day 8. Harris had a chance to work with the first receiver group (still behind the third offensive line) for a time while Mendoza and Rogers worked with the third unit receivers at different points. It led to a big play early on during the 7-on-7 portion of practice as Mendoza hit Jordan King on a 30-yard connection to end the segment.- Mendoza had what I think is his most inconsistent day of camp on Friday. He just looked a little off. There wasn't anything egregious that took place with the projected starter, but he had a head-scratching sequence with an overthrown pass followed by a pass thrown low before the near interception all in successive plays. Neither Mendoza nor Rogers accounted for a touchdown on Day 8 of practice.- CJ Harris continues to look like a solid third option at quarterback as he continues to go through his first camp with the Bears. He tossed a 40-yard touchdown to Nyziah Hunter to close out the first team period that was aided by a stellar catch from the second-year receiver. Later in practice, freshman quarterback EJ Caminong had the play of the day as he found receiver Isaac Torres for a 69-yard touchdown play during the "DEVO" team period that gets some of the younger players on the field in a game-like setting.Caminong has continued to show great poise and a willingness to take some chances in his opportunities to get reps in his first camp at Cal. Belay Brummel also had an opportunity to get his first reps of camp, and the second-year walk-on quarterback hit Trevor Rogers for a 40-yard play to end practice.- It was a nice day for the defensive front, and the defensive line in particular was disruptive once again. Burrell had a sack as he returned to the field beating the right side of the offensive line to get Rogers in the backfield. Reserve outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch had a sack late in the second team period as he reached Rogers as well. McCulloch also had a quarterback hurry in the first team period that forced an incompletion from Rogers.- Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan continues to look like the real deal next to Cade Uluave. He had a quarterback hurry on Mendoza early in the first team period, and his ability to get into the backfield has been consistent through the first eight practices.- During the kickoff return period, running back Jaydn Ott and receiver Mavin Anderson worked as the first tandem. Things feel far from settled at the returner positions, both on kickoff and punt, but that is what it looked like Friday.