Sioape Vatikani/injury update





Justin Wilcox didn't confirm if Sioape Vatikani is practicing but did sound optimistic that the Cal starting right guard will be on the field Saturday. Starting nickel Matthew Littlejohn is in the same boat and is listed as probable this week. Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes remain week to week according to Wilcox, but he said he'd get more information on their availability later in the week. I don't suspect they will be on the field in this week's game.



Vatikani was injured in the game against Florida State and was taken off the field on a medical cart before being evaluated at a local hospital in Tallahassee. The veteran offensive lineman was making his 2024 debut in that loss to the Seminoles after missing most of training camp with a leg injury that forced him into a boot for nearly all of training camp.