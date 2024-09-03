ADVERTISEMENT

Week 2 injury update

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,247
7,391
113
California
cal.rivals.com


Justin Wilcox currently talking with the media ahead of the Auburn game. He says Jaydn Ott is officially "probable" for Saturday. He says he is "hopeful" that Kyion Grayes can go. Offensive linemen Sioape Vatikani and Will McDonald are in the "we'll see" category. Wilcox sounds a bit hesitant when discussing Tobias Merriweather and says the staff will know more today on his availability. He was in a boot and on a scooter on the sideline Saturday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Cal training camp: Week 1 (very unofficial) depth chart

Replies
9
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
BarliBear
BarliBear
Matt Moreno

Cal depth chart projection: Post-training camp (Aug. 22)

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
jjfriend
J
Matt Moreno

Cal Week 1 depth chart: UC Davis

Replies
12
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
trainx
trainx
Matt Moreno

Training camp quick notes: Bears have final tuneup on Day 9 before Scrimmage No. 1

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Training camp quick notes: Offense finds its rhythm on chippy Day 4

Replies
2
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
NorCalFBPop
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back