Week 2 injury update





Justin Wilcox currently talking with the media ahead of the Auburn game. He says Jaydn Ott is officially "probable" for Saturday. He says he is "hopeful" that Kyion Grayes can go. Offensive linemen Sioape Vatikani and Will McDonald are in the "we'll see" category. Wilcox sounds a bit hesitant when discussing Tobias Merriweather and says the staff will know more today on his availability. He was in a boot and on a scooter on the sideline Saturday.