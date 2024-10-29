ADVERTISEMENT

Nohl Williams named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist

Cal cornerback Nohl Williams was announced as one of 15 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award today. The award goes to the top defensive back in college football each season. Williams, who leads the nation with 6 interceptions, is the only player from the ACC still in the running with a month left in the regular season. This list, which could change by the end of the regular season, will be narrowed down to three players that will be announced Nov. 26.

Daymeion Hughes is the only other Cal player to ever reach the semifinalist level for the Thorpe Award back in 1999 when he was a consensus All-American and Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year for the Bears after collecting 8 interceptions. Deltha O'Neal holds the single-season program record for interceptions with nine, which he accomplished in 1999.

Williams is currently tied with Jaylinn Hawkins for sixth in program history with his 6 INTs this year.

Earlier this season, Williams has named ACC Defensive Back of the Week following a stellar performance against Auburn.

Here's the rest of the semifinalists:

Jahdae Barron, Texas, Sr.
Jalen Catalon, UNLV, Sr.
Tacario Davis, Arizona, Jr.
Caleb Downs, Ohio State, So.
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina, Jr.
Travis Hunter, Colorado, Jr.
Will Johnson, Michigan, Jr.
Rayuan Lane III, Navy, Sr.
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, So.
Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon, Sr.
Xavier Scott, Illinois, Jr.
Terrence Spence, James Madison, Sr.
Malaki Starks, Georgia, Jr.
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame, Gr. Sr.
 
