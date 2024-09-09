MBB noncon schedule is out





Cal has announced its 2024-25 nonconference schedule this afternoon. The Bears will have 11 non-ACC matchups between November and December beginning with a home game at Haas Pavilion against Cal State Bakersfield on Nov. 4. That will mark the first of seven nonconference home games for the Bears this season including the three-game Cal Classic slated to take place in Berkeley between Nov. 21-27. Cal will face Air Force, Sacramento State and Mercyhurst in that multi-team event.



Also coming to Haas this fall will be Cal Poly (Nov. 7), Cornell (Dec. 10) and Northwestern State (Dec. 14). The Bears will have their first-ever meeting with two of those teams — Mercyhurst and Northwestern State.



Cal will also face Vanderbilt for the first time in program history. In the start of a home-and-home series, the Bears will travel to Nashville to square off with the Commodores on Nov. 13.



That matchup will be followed by game that will open another home-and-home series for the Bears, but this one will come against an opponent the program knows well. Cal has played 270 games against USC but the pair will no longer be part of the same conference for the foreseeable future.



The road contest against the Trojans is set to take place at Galen Center on Nov. 17. The Bears split their games with USC last season with each team winning at home.



Prior to its first foray into the ACC, the Bears will take part in the SEC/ACC Challenge by hitting the road to face off with Missouri on Dec. 3.



The nonconference slate will wrap up with a neural site contest against San Diego State at the SAP Center as part of the San Jose Tip-Off event. Cal lost last year's meeting with the Aztecs, 76-67, in overtime at part of the SoCal Showcase in Orange County last November.