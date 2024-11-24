MBB game thread: Cal vs. Sacramento State (Cal Classic - Game 2)

GAME INFO



Who: Cal (4-1; last game: 71-66 win over USC) vs. Sacramento State (1-3; last game: 79-69 loss to Cal State Northridge)

When: 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California

TV/streaming: ACC Network Extra | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)

All-time series: Cal leads 2-0

Odds: Cal (-15.5), O/U (139.5) – via BetMGM



It's game day once again for the Bears! I'll be at the game, but I'm going to be on the baseline shooting photos today, so probably won't be able to update throughout the game as much as I would like. So feel free to talk among yourselves and I'll update when I get a chance.



Taking in my first game at Haas Pavilion today!