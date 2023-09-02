GAME THREAD: Cal at North Texas

Matt Moreno
Game Details
Who: Cal at North Texas (Bears lead series 1-0)
When: 1:02 p.m.
Where: DATCU Stadium | Denton, Texas
TV: ESPNU
RADIO: 810 AM Radio, Sirius XM (132 or 203), the Sirius XM App (966) and The Varsity Network App
It's game day!
I'll be manning the game thread today, and Maria will jump in as well throughout today's matchup between the Bears and UNT in Denton.
I invite you to join in the conversation throughout today's game.
• A couple pregame notes (from Cal PR): Safety Raymond Woodie III is out for today's game with a (lower body) injury will not play today. Woodie, who worked quite a bit with the first unit throughout camp, had been slotted as Patrick McMorris' backup heading into today's game. Effectively, this moves Dejuan Butler into the backup role for today.
Additionally, backup punter Thomas Lee did not make the trip to Texas with the Bears.
