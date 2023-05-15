Colorado WR transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig on campus at Cal now for a visit

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Rankings don't matter
Staff
Cal is hosting Colorado WR transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig right now for a visit. He, of course, had the game-winning catch vs. Cal in Boulder last season. Overall, he caught 23 passes for 359 yards and 3 TDs as a third-year sophomore in a moribund passing offense. He also was the star of Colorado's spring game, only to enter the portal a day later while Shedeur Sanders posted a wild video from the locker room with MLC in the background. Of all the Colorado transfer departures, his surprised the folks over there the most.
This is a really intriguing one for Cal!
Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Jack Clark's Bullet Scar
Gold Member
Rankings don't matter
Staff
Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
What a Bonanza!
Gold Member
What a Bonanza!
Gold Member
Apostle of Carol Christ
Gold Member
Rankings don't matter
Gold Member
Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Rankings don't matter
Staff
Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Huge Napolitano Supporter
Gold Member
Butte Community College
Gold Member
Drinking John Elway's Tears
Gold Member
Shining. 365 days a week.
Gold Member
Rankings don't matter
Gold Member
