Colorado WR transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig on campus at Cal now for a visit

Dec 31, 2021
Cal is hosting Colorado WR transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig right now for a visit. He, of course, had the game-winning catch vs. Cal in Boulder last season. Overall, he caught 23 passes for 359 yards and 3 TDs as a third-year sophomore in a moribund passing offense. He also was the star of Colorado's spring game, only to enter the portal a day later while Shedeur Sanders posted a wild video from the locker room with MLC in the background. Of all the Colorado transfer departures, his surprised the folks over there the most.

This is a really intriguing one for Cal!

 
