Cal vistor list: Week 3 (SDSU)

Cal is coming off an key win against Auburn, and there has been some added attention for the Bears heading into Week 3. That has manifested itself in a big recruiting weekend for the program with San Diego State coming to Berkeley. Here is the visitor list for the Bears as multiple committed prospects will be making the trek to Cal Memorial Stadium this weekend giving Cal an opportunity to make a strong impression on a noteworthy group.The top members of the group are four-star 2025 prospects OLB Marco Jones and WR/ATH Jaden Nickens. Jones has been committed to Texas A&M for a while now but has been open to the Bears for quite a long time, and him being in the Bay Area makes for an easy trip. The versatile linebacker prospect has grown to be more of an edge rusher and it's a very positive sign that he's making the trip over to CMS. Nickens is an Oklahoma native who was previously committed to Oklahoma but has since backed off that pledge and moved to California to play at Sierra Canyon. He has aspirations of being a two-sport athlete with basketball being his other love, and that is something that could end up being a big part of his final decision. Not many programs have given him an opportunity to do both, and we'll see where Cal eventually lands in that, but he's another big-time recruit to have on campus.Visalia-Mount Whitney tight end Israel Briggs is the highest-rated recruit expected on campus this weekend. The junior is rated No. 227 overall by Rivals and has already been on campus this season when he visited for the UC Davis game.A couple other prospects committed elsewhere who will make the trip to Cal this weekend include Washington State running back commit Jamar Searcy who plays at Pittsburg plus 2026 Archbishop Riordan offensive lineman and Arizona commit Michael Langi. He will make the trip over to Cal with his brother, Peter, a three-star recruit in the 2025 class who has been an Arizona lean.