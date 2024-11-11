Cal earns three ACC weekly awards in Week 11













Cal has earned three weekly awards this morning as Fernando Mendoza (Quarterback), Xavier Carlton (Defensive Lineman) and Ryan Coe (Specialist) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors at their respective positions. Mendoza set a new career high with 385 yards passing and totaled 436 total yards plus three total touchdowns in Friday's win over Wake Forest.



Mendoza, who also is again nominated for the Manning Award Star of the Week, currently ranks 12th nationally in completion percentage after passing for more than 70% in his fourth consecutive game. However, if you just take players who have attempted more than 300 passes this year, he goes up to No. 4, nationally. The players ahead of him on that list are Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Mikey Keene (Fresno State).



Carlton has put together a strong season and had two sacks in Friday's game to go along with five tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries. He now has nine sacks on the year for the Bears, which puts him atop the leaderboard for Cal but also has him ranked seventh nationally in sacks per game and third among his ACC counterparts.



The biggest story is Coe, who was called into action to make two long 54-yard field goals in Friday's game and he nailed both after being replaced as Cal's full-time placekicker earlier in the season.



The Bears have earned seven weekly ACC awards this season including Mendoza now being a multi-time winner after earning the quarterback award just a couple weeks ago for his performance against Oregon State.



Nohl Williams, Teddye Buchanan, and Derek Morris are the other winners for Cal this year.