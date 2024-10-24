Cal among final four for South Carolina LB transfer

Cal is set to host South Carolina transfer linebacker Bangally Kamara on an official visit for the Syracuse game on Nov. 16. The former Pitt linebacker is redshirting after playing four games this season with the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Akron, Ohio native played 70 snaps in a reserve role for South Carolina this season but remains one of the highest-graded players for the Gamecocks' defense according to PFF. That includes being the top-graded run defender on the team.He had 9 tackles and 1 tackle for loss this season before making the decision to redshirt after playing against Old Dominion, Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss.Through his agents, Kamara released a top four this week that included the Bears plus Kansas, Illinois and new ACC partner SMU. Kansas is set to host him on an official visit next weekend while Purdue, which is in the mix but not part of his official top four, will get him on campus for a visit on Nov. 5.Cal's visit was the first one scheduled among the group, and the Bears certainly have made a strong impression so far.Since he is a graduate transfer, Kamara is able to take visits and has already entered the portal earlier this fall but would not be eligible to play until next season giving the Bears their replacement for Teddye Buchanan alongside Cade Uluave.Bangally played four seasons at Pitt before making the move to South Carolina. Because of the COVID season, he only had to use three seasons of his eligibility with the Panthers leaving him with a redshirt still available this year. Next year will be his sixth year of college.He has 129 tackles in his career to go with 12.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.