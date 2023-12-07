Weekend visitors (Dec. 8-10)

Matt Moreno
Notre Dame transfer defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina is set to take a visit to Cal this weekend, beginning Friday. The grad transfer is currently ranked No. 210 in the Rivals Transfer Portal rankings. He was a four-star recruit as a high school prospect in the 2020 class out of Mullen High School in Denver. His most productive season came this year as he played in six games and registered 7 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. He's played in 11 games over four seasons with the Irish.
He has two seasons of remaining eligibility left. He's set to earn his degree in business administration from Notre Dame this winter.
Arizona and Charlotte are the two other schools that have offered him since entering the portal last week.
You can read a little more on him at the link below.
