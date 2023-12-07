ADVERTISEMENT

Weekend visitors (Dec. 8-10)

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Shining. 365 days a week.
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
1,977
6,449
113
California
cal.rivals.com

Notre Dame transfer defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina is set to take a visit to Cal this weekend, beginning Friday. The grad transfer is currently ranked No. 210 in the Rivals Transfer Portal rankings. He was a four-star recruit as a high school prospect in the 2020 class out of Mullen High School in Denver. His most productive season came this year as he played in six games and registered 7 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. He's played in 11 games over four seasons with the Irish.

He has two seasons of remaining eligibility left. He's set to earn his degree in business administration from Notre Dame this winter.

Arizona and Charlotte are the two other schools that have offered him since entering the portal last week.

You can read a little more on him at the link below.

notredame.rivals.com

InsideNDSports - Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame CB Micah Bell commits to Vanderbilt

Details on Notre Dame's transfer portal activity following 2023 season and prior to 2024 season
notredame.rivals.com notredame.rivals.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: uplandbear, freshfunk, tanaka7 and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Cal adds four-star transfer commitment from LSU DB Ryan Yaites

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
Gkhoury2325
G
Matt Moreno

Cal weekend visitor list: Spring Showcase 2024

Replies
4
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Transfer target: Indiana OLB Anthony Jones visits Cal

Replies
6
Views
3K
The Bears' Lair
CalGreg
C
Matt Moreno

Official visitors: May 16-19

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
calderon11
C
Matt Moreno

Notre Dame DL Aidan Keanaaina makes Cal commitment official

Replies
5
Views
674
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today