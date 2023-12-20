Tufts WR Jaden Richardson commits to Cal over UW, Utah, Iowa State, UCF and others

Matt Moreno
Tufts University receiver Jaden Richardson announced his commitment to Cal this afternoon. The 6-foot-2 senior is from San Mateo and played at Menlo before making his way to the DIII school in Massachusetts. He has had a productive career at Tufts, and this season he finished up with 46 catches for 830 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.
He went over 145 yards receiving in three games this season. He comes to Cal with 92 career catches, 1,564 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns in his career.
Richardson was able to gain quite a bit of traction in the portal with programs such as Washington, South Florida, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Central Florida and Utah all getting involved. The Bears are looking to retool the receiver group heading into next season and Richardson is a proven option (albeit at a lower level) who still has two seasons of eligibility left with the Bears.