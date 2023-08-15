Training camp quick notes: Offense takes a step forward on Day 11

Takeaways, observations and notes

Practice interviews

Cal returned to practice Tuesday after having a day off Monday. Sunday's scrimmage ended with plenty of positives for the offense, and that continued Tuesday as that side of the ball is beginning to take shape after 11 days of practice. The Bears had one of their longer practices Tuesday with heavy emphasis on the team periods, and in many ways it felt like a continuation of Sunday's scrimmage.Here are some quick takeaways from today's practice.- I thought today's practice was the best yet for quarterback Sam Jackson V. He worked quite a bit with the first unit, and he had limited mistakes and looked as comfortable as I have seen him as a passer since he arrived on the field for spring ball. He really seems to have found his footing over the last couple practices, so the move to allow him to go live feels like it is paying off. The offense struggled a bit to move the ball with any quarterback in the first team period, but Jackson shined in the second one.He hit Brian Hightower on a 70-yard play with a throw that traveled about 50 yards in the air for a touchdown on the first drive of the second team period. Jackson then found Mavin Anderson for a 31-yard connection on the right side of the field on another strong throw for the TCU transfer. His third touchdown of the day came on a 1-yard pass to Jeremiah Hunter in the end zone working against Lu-Magia Hearns to end the final team period.The other quarterbacks continue to do some positive things in their own right, but Jackson feels like he has started to take control of the competition. Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital is not yet ready to name a starter, however. Still, my feeling is Jackson has taken hold of the competition at this stage.- Spavital says the staff is simply trying out some different combinations along the offensive line, and that may be the case. However, for the first time in camp we have seen some movement with the first two units. Stanford transfer Barrett Miller, who has mostly worked with the third group as he returns from injury, was inserted with the first group for the entirety of Tuesday's practice at left tackle. Miller has made a number of starts throughout his career, but he has mostly been a guard at his previous stop. He has worked almost exclusively at tackle since arriving at Cal.That move pushed Brayden Rohme, who has started every practice since the spring at left tackle, back to the second unit. However, he was also moved over and was on the right side at tackle during today's practice. Texas A&M transfer Matthew Wykoff was also moved from left guard to right guard with that second unit. Bastian Swinney, who had been the center with the second group during camp, moved to left guard next to Ender Aguilar while Dashaun Harris was inserted as the new center for the second unit.We'll see how long it lasts, but all the moves certainly gave the Bears an impressive looking second team during Tuesday's practice, and it did seem to help give the quarterbacks more opportunities to sit in the pocket.- Defensively, the Bears seem to have lost a little bit of steam in recent practices after dominating for most of last week. There were still some impressive plays throughout the day for that group, but they had some issues keeping the big plays from happening Tuesday. Chunk plays had been a problem at one point in the spring for the defense, but those seemed to have mostly gone away during camp.Players seeing increased opportunities have been the story for the defense over the last couple practices. Nate Burrell continues to make the most of his chance to see extensive reps, and he came up with another sack Tuesday during a string of impressive plays for the defense in the second team period. Following the sack, freshman linebacker Cade Uluave brought down running back Isaiah Ifanse for a loss before defensive back Cam Sidney did the same on a screen pass to Ifanse on the next play.Cornerback Marcus Scott came up with an interception during the 7v7 period working against Anderson while Isaiah Young and Tyson McWilliams both had pass breakups during team periods Tuesday. McWilliams has had some impressive moments in camp, and he had two pass breakups Tuesday.- Illinois transfer Brian Hightower had an opportunity to work with the first unit, and at this point he appears to be the fourth receiver in the rotation as he stepped in for Monroe Young, who was given the day off. Hightower made a few impressive plays, and seems to have a strong connection with Jackson. He had a couple catches that went for more than 20 yards in Tuesday's practice. Spavital also called out Washington transfer Taj Davis as a receiver who put together a good day today.Mason Starling hauled in a touchdown pass from Fernando Mendoza on a 9-yard play during the second team period.- One injury note: inside linebacker Sergio Allen returned to the field Tuesday after missing several practices with an undisclosed injury.