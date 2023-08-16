Training camp quick notes: Intensity continuing to build on Day 12 of camp for Cal

Takeaways and observations on Day 12

Practice interviews

Practice No. 12 clips

The third week of training camp is typically one of the most challenging because of how close it is to the season and how monotonous the days become at this point in the month. Cal held its longest practice of camp Wednesday going 15 periods, and while there were some moments when tempers flared it was an overall positive day for the Bears.After dominating last week, the defense has come back down to earth over the last few days with the offense taking some steps forward as its top position battle rolls on.Here are today's practice notes after watching all 15 periods.- Your daily update on the Cal quarterback competition is that things were very much the same Wednesday as they were Tuesday. Jake Spavital continues to rotate the three top quarterbacks with different groups with the reps still being evenly distributed. It sounds like by the end of this week there will be some more direction and maybe a conclusion about who will be the top guy at the position, but for now Sam Jackson V looks to be the favorite though it is a close race still.It wasn't Jackson's best day of camp, which I thought came yesterday, but it was certainly another strong day for the TCU transfer. There was a decent amount of pressure that Jackson had to work around in the first team period, but he did find Trond Grizzell for a 15-yard completion right off the bat. Ultimately, they drive ended with a 34-yard field goal for Michael Luckhurst. He then proceeded to throw an interception on a tipped pass during the 7-on-7 period with Muelu Iosefa tipping the ball to Kaylin Moore.Once Jackson was able to settle in and put those issues behind him, he eventually made some impressive throws including a 35-yard pass to Brian Hightower late in the 7-on-7 period. In the second team period, Jackson connected with Hightower on a 28-yard play thanks to a nice catch from the Illinois transfer receiver. Jackson eventually hit Jeremiah Hunter in the back of the end zone on a fourth-down play from 5 yards out.He capped practice by connecting on his second touchdown on a throw in the back the of the end zone to Grizzell.Some of the issues the quarterbacks had guiding the offense into the end zone last week have been diminished over the last several practices. Each of the top three quarterbacks passed for a touchdown, but one issue that has continued and created a more difficult job for Spavital is the amount of turnovers taking place.All three quarterbacks had at least one interception Wednesday during different parts of practice. Like Jackson, Ben Finley was picked off during the 7-on-7 portion of practice as cornerback Nohl Williams came up with a nice play on a pass intended for Hunter to open up the period. Fernando Mendoza had his interception come during the first team period early in his first drive with Raymond Woodie III coming up with the interception on a tough play for the second-year quarterback.The flip side of the turnovers was the ability for all the quarterbacks to get in the end zone. Mendoza was able to get in the end zone with a 22-yard connection with Hunter working against Jeremiah Earby late in the second team period. Meanwhile, Finley was able to lead multiple scoring drives highlighted by a touchdown throw to Hightower in the final team period. The NC State transfer had the best throw of the day on a 50-yard touchdown to Grizzell during the 7-on-7 period.Finley has certainly closed the gap on Mendoza at this point in camp, and both players remain close enough to Jackson that there is no clear-cut option right now. However, Jackson's ability to run and what that could mean for the offense feels like it is the separator at this stage. He again showcased that ability late in practice on a 10-yard run that moved the chains in a tough spot for the offense.- If you couldn't tell by what was written above, it was a big day all around for Hunter, Hightower and Grizzell. It was arguably the best day of camp for both Hunter and Grizzell, who has been on the rise over the last several practices. He has been given an opportunity to work with the first unit as Monroe Young works his way back from an injury, and the walk-on has made the most of it. He is playing himself into a significant role this year from the looks of it.Hunter has been mostly kept in check, especially with explosive plays, by Williams through most of camp. However, Wednesday he was everywhere and made impressive plays all over the field. He was especially impressive in the red zone, which is something the Bears could definitely use heading into the season.Hightower has hit a new gear over the last several practices as one of the other players getting an opportunity to run with the first unit at times. He has proven himself to be a deep threat and someone adept at making difficult catches in traffic.- Defensively, the group was a bit more active Wednesday. There were still a number of explosive plays that hurt the group, but overall there continues to be progress on that side of the ball. The defense is also getting back to 100% health at some key spots, which is making a difference as well.Some injuries to other players, Craig Woodson among them, meant some different combinations across the secondary on Wednesday. Miles Williams was able to get some extra time with the starting unit while Patrick McMorris also spent ample time with the first group in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon also put together some different formations that allowed more defensive linemen to get on the field. Brett Johnson, Ricky Correia and Ethan Saunders all had time spent with the first unit while Nate Burrell also continues to show signs of more development, and he has put together an impressive few weeks up front for the Bears.Jackson Sirmon and Kaleb Elarms-Orr remain as the starting tandem at inside linebacker, and they have both continued to make impressive plays at the position. Elarms-Orr has been around the ball often when he's on the field. Sergio Allen returned to the field in full Wednesday after missing multiple practices. He was used as a member of the third team today, but he should ultimately be right int the mix for the starting job.Defensive back Matthew Littlejohn, Miles Williams and freshman Sai Vadrawale all came up with pass breakups in Wednesday's practice while outside linebackers Myles Jernigan and Elijah Diaz plus Burrell and Saunders each had sacks.- Sirmon talked about it a bit afterward, but there was a little more jawing back and forth than usual during Wednesday's practice. Hunter and Nohl Williams exchanged some words in the one-on-one portion of practice, and there were moments between both lines when things became more intense than usual. There were not big dustups but the intensity level was certainly at a higher level. Sirmon chalked it up to the team simply being tired of playing against one another.