Training camp quick notes: Defense again comes up big on Day 14

Practice takeaways

Video interviews

I wanted to make sure and get you all today's updates now that they are fresh after Day 14, so I will be updating this with the video interviews shortly. However, as I mentioned in the other thread the theme of the day once again was the play of the defense and the quarterbacks.Here are some of my early quick takeaways from Friday's practice ahead of tomorrow's big scrimmage.- There were five total interceptions thrown during Thursday's shortened practice. Friday was again a shorter work day for the Bears, and the turnovers continued once again, and it didn't take long for that to take place. There are obviously two ways to look at the recent rash of turnovers, and I'll begin by discussing the defensive side of the ball. At this point, I'm leaning toward the giving the defense the credit over bad decisions by the quarterbacks but even if you take the other opinion it has still been some top-notch work by the secondary over the last two days.The defense as a whole has raised its level of play over the last two days coming out of a couple strong practices for the offense. Peter Sirmon's group has seemed to want to make a point of impacting practice, and today was another great example of that. The intensity level was again high, and it didn't take long for things to get chippy.After completing a pass to Jordan King, quarterback Ben Finley was intercepted by Miles Williams to end the first end drive. Finley then made a bee line for Williams and got into the first of the small dustups on the day and had to be pulled from the group after the play.Sam Jackson V then came in with the second unit, and it didn't take long for another turnover. This time, with the offense backed up close to its own end zone, Jackson was flushed from the pocket and forced into a tough throw that was ultimately picked off by Jeremiah Earby and returned for a touchdown. It was 100% a ball that shouldn't have been thrown as there was nowhere for Jackson to go with it up against the sideline, but in the end it was another strong play for the defense.- Like Thursday, it was more than just the interceptions that stood out for the defense. There were numerous pass deflections and breakups on the back end, and something that became a bit of a theme Friday for the first time in camp were the batted passes at the line. That hasn't come up as much through the first 13 practices, but there were multiple occasions Friday where defensive linemen or edge rushers were able to get a hand on the ball to impact the throws from quarterbacks.Stanley Saole-McKenzie came up with one of the batted balls on a play against Jackson and the starting offensive line during the second team period. Meanwhile, outside linebacker David Reese opened the second team period with a batted pass on an impressive play against Jackson with some added help from Ethan Saunders who applied the pressure to force the pass.Reese also came up with a sack earlier on in that drive, and he had one of his most impactful days in camp Friday. The Florida transfer has looked like one of the top newcomers, and he appears poised for a strong season with the Bears.Fellow outside linebacker Xavier Carlton also came up with a sack of his own on the ensuing drive as he worked against the second offensive line unit.On the back end, Julian Womack came up with an early pass breakup in the 7-on-7 period working against Monroe Young with Finley throwing. Cornerback Marcus Scott II came up with a pass breakup during the second team period on a tough play that nearly ended with Jaiven Plummer coming down with the ball. Isaiah Young had a pass breakup in the final team period working against Mason Starling, but it was Earby who truly stood out in the defensive back group Friday with his best day of camp.In addition to his early interception against Jackson, the sophomore came up with two pass breakups against camp star Trond Grizzell in the end zone on third and fourth down to ultimately force a turnover on downs.- Once again, the turnovers overshadowed some positive work by the quarterback unit. The issues getting into the end zone have come back from time to time, but overall the offense has been making progress in that regard over the last several practices. Finley has been the best at leading scoring drives as of late, and Friday he guided the first one during a team period as he worked with the second unit.The result was a rushing score from Ashton Stredick, but he also passed for a touchdown later in practice during the final team period. Late in practice during the situational team period, Finley hit Brian Hightower for 26 yards on a ball placed perfectly in the end zone with the Cal receiver working against Tyson McWilliams, who has put together a solid showing over the last few weeks.Jackson did not lead a touchdown drive Friday, but Fernando Mendoza was able to get in the scoring mix with a nicely-placed pass to freshman Nyziah Hunter during the "DEVO" team period that allows some of the younger/inexperienced players get some live work. That scoring play ultimately went for 65 yards.- The running back unit continues to showcase its abilities despite being shorthanded entering the season. Stredick's 40-yard score early in the second team period was a stellar play that showcased his patience as he found a hole and made the most of the space he was allowed to have by cutting through the line and up the the field. Once he reached the second level, Stredick turned on the jets for the score.Isaiah Ifanse closed out practice with a 9-yard score in his opportunity to work behind the first unit offensive line.- The other big theme of Friday's practice was the level of intensity and the amount of chippiness for the entirety of practice. Sirmon alluded to it earlier in the week, but by this point in camp everyone is getting a little tired of each other, and that showed itself again Friday. It started early with Finley having to be pulled from a bit of a pile and it continued with Nate Burrell getting involved in a later dustup between some linemen followed by another mini-scuffle after the last team period.Eventually, Reese stepped up and addressed the team before Justin Wilcox wrapped up practice reminding his teammates that the end goal is to get better. He was unhappy that the intensity carried over into the post-practice conversation and let it be known drawing some praise from his other teammates.- Craig Woodson, who missed some time earlier in the week, was back on the field going through individual drills. He was kept out of team periods, however.Brett Johnson is now fully back and was working with the first unit during today's practice again.