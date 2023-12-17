Game thread: Cal vs. Texas Tech (Independence Bowl)

Maria Kholodova
Deltha O’Neal’s Hit Squad
Silver Member
-
- Aug 29, 2023
-
- 115
-
- 342
-
- 63
Who: Cal (6-6) vs. Texas Tech (6-6) | All time series: 1-0 (Red Raiders); last meting: 2004 Holiday Bowl 45-31 (Texas Tech)
When: 6:20 p.m. PT
Where: Independence Stadium | Shreveport, Louisiana
TV: ESPN | Kevin Connors (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Marilyn Payne (reporter)
RADIO: 810 AM Justin Allegri (play-by-play), Mike Pawlawski (analyst), Alex Jensen (sideline reporter);
SiriusXM Ch. 383 or 109 SXM App 973, The Varsity App
The Bears will take on the Red Raiders in Shreveport, Louisiana at the Independence Bowl for their final stint of 2023, in their first bowl game appearance in four years. Texas Tech leads the all time series with just one previous game — the infamous 2004 Holiday Bowl — and Cal is looking to even out the record at 1-1. Follow along as Cal looks to earn its fourth win in a row this season and end the year with a winning record for the first time since 2019.
When: 6:20 p.m. PT
Where: Independence Stadium | Shreveport, Louisiana
TV: ESPN | Kevin Connors (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Marilyn Payne (reporter)
RADIO: 810 AM Justin Allegri (play-by-play), Mike Pawlawski (analyst), Alex Jensen (sideline reporter);
SiriusXM Ch. 383 or 109 SXM App 973, The Varsity App
The Bears will take on the Red Raiders in Shreveport, Louisiana at the Independence Bowl for their final stint of 2023, in their first bowl game appearance in four years. Texas Tech leads the all time series with just one previous game — the infamous 2004 Holiday Bowl — and Cal is looking to even out the record at 1-1. Follow along as Cal looks to earn its fourth win in a row this season and end the year with a winning record for the first time since 2019.