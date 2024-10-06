Game thread: Cal vs. No. 8 Miami

Game info



Who: Cal (3-1) vs. Florida State (5-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: California Memorial Stadium | Tallahassee, Florida

TV/streaming: ESPN [Rece Davis (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline)]

Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 371 or 973

All-time series: 2-2

Odds: Miami (-10), O/U (53.5)



The big night has arrived! Cal is hosting its first ever ACC game tonight, and the Bears welcome No. 8 Miami to CMS after an exciting day with ESPN College Gameday in town.



As always, we invite you to join in the conversation and follow along for updates throughout the game.



Pregame notes



- Right guard Sioape Vatikani did not go through warmups with the rest of the team, and appears to be out for tonight's game after his scary injury a couple weeks ago at Florida State.



- Jaydn Ott is a full go and went through warmups without any issue.