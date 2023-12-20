ADVERTISEMENT

Early Signing Day HQ | Cal LOI Tracker

Good morning! The big day has finally arrived and Cal is welcoming in its latest additions to the program. There are expected to be some more additions today other than those prospects and transfers already committed, so it should be a busy morning for the Bears. Head coach Justin Wilcox is set to speak with the media around 9:30 a.m., so Cal should get most of its signing group (if not all of it) prior to that time.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY LINKS

🔎 Recruit search

🔒 2024 Cal commitment list

📈 2024 Rivals.com team recruiting rankings

📊 2024 Pac-12 recruiting rankings

2024 Cal commitment list

– DE BJ Canady | SIGNED
– WR Josiah Martin | SIGNED
– TE Camden Jones | SIGNED
– DB Brooklyn Cheek | SIGNED
– DE Eze Osondu | SIGNED
– WR Trevor Rogers | SIGNED
– RB Jamaal Wiley | SIGNED
– ATH Dayton Aupiu | SIGNED
– QB EJ Caminong | SIGNED
– DT Legend Journey | SIGNED
– OL Aiden Newbill | SIGNED
– OL Tyler Knape | SIGNED
– LB Luke Ferrelli | SIGNED
– DB Isaiah Crosby | SIGNED
– DE Michael-Anthony Okwura | SIGNED
– OL Syris Corley | SIGNED
– DB Ja'ir Smith | SIGNED

2024 Cal transfer additions

– LB Teddye Buchanan | ANNOUNCED
– QB Chandler Rogers | ANNOUNCED
– DL Aidan Keanaaina | ANNOUNCED
– DB Marcus Harris | ANNOUNCED
– OL Rush Reimer | ANNOUNCED
 
