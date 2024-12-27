ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado State ILB Buom Jock commits to Cal

Cal has landed its next transfer commitment this morning with Colorado State linebacker Buom Jock announcing his pledge to the Bears. Much like Cal added a big inside linebacker who produced at a high level at his previous stop in Teddye Buchanan, the Bears again will add a piece that is coming off a big season. Jock collected 100 tackles this season for the Rams and had seven games with at least 8 tackles.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Mankato, Minnesota native is a former two-star recruit who has played in 24 games across his first two seasons and will have two years of eligibility at Cal.

 
