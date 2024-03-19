Cal's Grant Newell and Rodney Brown, Jr. enter the transfer portal

Matt Moreno
Cal loses two more players to the portal as freshman guard Rodney Brown, Jr. and forward Grant Newell have both had their names entered into the system today. Newell made 11 starts this season and averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while Brown played in 32 games off the bench and averaged 3.5 points.
Those two players join big man ND Okafor and point guard Devin Askew as the Bears to enter the portal since the end of the season.
