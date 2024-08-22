Wilcox speaking Thursday

Sorry for not being around as much today, but the Sacramento trip did a number on me. First my camera broke AND THEN my check engine light came on while heading back down from the trip, so I have been dealing with some other things today.



However, Justin Wilcox will speak with the media tomorrow. It has been scheduled and should mostly be a catchup session about the last few days since he hasn't chatted with us since Saturday. It would be a surprise if there is any kind of QB announcement during the session at this stage.



I'll relay any important notes afterward regardless.