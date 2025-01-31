ADVERTISEMENT

Visit list: Cal expected to host large group for winter junior day

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Cal has typically waited until the spring window for its first big junior day, but the Bears are not wasting any time getting to work on the 2026 class. The program is going to hold a big junior day on Saturday, and there will be a ton of prospects from across the area making their way to Berkeley to meet with the new coaches and get a better feel for the program following some of the changes this offseason.

Here's what the list of expected visitors is looking like as it stands right now.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
