Updates from Cal's ACC Football Kickoff press conference

ACC Football Kickoff: Cal Press Conference on ESPN Watch ESPN Watch ACC Football Kickoff: Cal Press Conference on Watch ESPN

Cal's time on stage at the ACC Football Kickoff is quickly approaching. The Bears will hit the stage at 9:45 a.m. with head coach Justin Wilcox, QBs Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers plus RB Jaydn Ott and DB Craig Woodson all speaking with reporters in Charlotte. I'll be following along and updating you with everything that is said during the media session.