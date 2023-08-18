Training camp update: Defense dominates Day 13

Thursday's practice was a bit of a shorter one than usual as the Bears near the end of the "camp" portion of preseason work. The team will leave campus next week for a couple days to get some work off-site before settling in for game preparations. So, that means the next couple days will be the last open practices for the team.



Saturday will be the best day for media and fans to get a glimpse at what this year's team will look like as the Bears hold their second scrimmage. If it is anything like the first scrimmage last Sunday, there will be ample opportunities for evaluation for the staff, and it should be the last big push for players trying to earn a starting job.



Because the two practices leading into Saturday's scrimmage are expected to be shorter, I will have one combined look ahead to the day.



However, I still wanted to give you an overview of what took place Thursday to hold you over until then.



Practice takeaways



- The players were a bit noncommittal to the idea when I brought it up, but I thought it was the most impactful day of camp for the defense. Yes, a lot of that can be contributed to five interceptions, but overall it was often difficult for the offense to move the ball through the various team periods as well. Overall, the offense was held to just one score during the two big team periods and there were several impressive tackles at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield.



- The highlight of the day was obviously the interceptions and that started early. Cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns, who I believe is going to benefit greatly this season from having a shutdown corner on the others side in Nohl Williams, came up with two interceptions on the day. His first came in the 7-on-7 period as he was able to top a pass to himself on a fantastic play on a throw that was intended for Jeremiah Hunter from Sam Jackson V.



Hearns then came up with another interception during the team period as he stepped in front of a throw from Ben Finley intended for Brian Hightower. Finley was pushed out of the pocket on the play and tried to force the throw up the sideline to Hightower. He was clearly frustrated with the decision and put his hands to his head after the play was dead.



The first interception during the team period came from an unlikely place as Jackson was forced out of the pocket by Ethan Saunders and Myles Williams forcing him to throw on the run and instead of finding a receiver his pass landed in the hands of linebacker Jackson Sirmon who was also able get a decent return on the play as well.



The other interception that came in the team period belonged to Colorado transfer Kaylin Moore who stepped was able to nab a pass from Jackson during the second team period sealing a four-interception day for the Cal quarterback.



Earlier in practice during the 7-on-7 period, there was another tipped pass from Jackson that started things off. Defensive back Julian Womack got a hand on the throw from Jackson and did a good enough job to make the play that it gave Cam Sidney enough time to get underneath the ball and catch it for the first interception on a strong day for the secondary.



- It wasn't just the secondary that was standing out defensively for the Bears on Thursday. There was consistent pressure on the quarterbacks and impressive tackling on a day when the team didn't go with full pads. The defense wasn't able to go with full force, but it had several impressive stops limiting the offense's ability to get into the end zone. Ultimately, the offense was held to just one touchdown thanks to impressive play all around.



Jeremiah Earby, Tyson McWilliams and Sai Vadrawale all came up with pass breakups during the team periods with the final two pass breakups coming on consecutive plays late in the second team period. On that drive, the defense also came up with a sack as newcomer at outside linebacker, Tidiane Jalloh, was able to get to Fernando Mendoza setting up a long third down. Eventually, Vadrawale's pass breakup on Marquez Dortch resulted in a turnover on downs.



- The quarterback play was not impressive on Thursday, and it was a step back for Jackson who had been making progress by limiting his turnovers in several recent practices. His four interceptions certainly made it difficult on the offense and throws the quarterback competition for another loop. Jake Spavital will soon have to make a decision about the job, and Thursday's practice certainly felt like a setback for making that choice. Turnovers are the biggest element holding Jackson back from taking charge in the competition at this point, and Thursday was his worst practice in that regard.



Finley was the only quarterback to lead a touchdown drive as he connected with Hightower on a 30-yard play down the right sideline with Earby in coverage. The score was another impressive play for the Illinois transfer receiver who has emerged as a top playmaker for the Bears in recent practices.



The other biggest play for the offense on Thursday came from running back Ashton Sanders who had a 24-yard run on that touchdown drive thanks to a huge block from a pulling Brayden Rohme that opened up a big hole allowing Sanders to make his run up the field.



- One positive injury note, receiver Monroe Young made his return to the field Thursday after missing a couple days of work.



