Training camp quick notes: Offense beginning to hit its stride through five days

Stop me if you've heard this one at all this week, but Cal's latest practice had some chippy moments. That has been a common theme throughout camp so far for the Bears. It's not gotten to the point where it is dangerous by any means, and the team didn't have to run gassers again today, but there were some definite tense moments of practice Monday.Right now you can probably chalk it up to the amount of competition at several spots, but it is something that needs to get a bit more under control as the team moves ahead in camp.Justin Wilcox addressed it in his first post-practice availability since the first day of camp, a day in which there weren't any dustups, and he mentioned the balance that needs to take place when the group has some raised intensity levels. He doesn't mind the competitiveness but it also has to be harnessed as well.Now, on to some more of the actual happenings of practice, here are today's quick notes from Day 5 of camp for the Bears.- The offense is beginning to hit its stride as the first full week of camp plays out. Mike Bloesch's group was mostly kept out of the end zone through the first few days, but that has not been the case in the last two practices. Monday was the best overall day for the offense, which had an emphasis on play in the red zone on Day 5. The Bears finished 2023 ranked 96th among all FBS teams in red zone offense with 34 touchdowns on 53 attempts.There was plenty of efficiency and success with the offense Monday with 12 touchdowns between the two red zone-centric periods, which included a 7-on-7 period and a team period. Tight end Jack Endries was the star of the day offensively in my opinion, and he made an impact really from start to finish. His best work came late as he caught two touchdown passes in the red zone team period. The first came on a 9-yard play in the back of the end zone as the Bears tight end worked against defensive back Cam Sidney. It turned into a pretty easy pitch and catch between Mendoza and Endries with Endries.The second touchdown came on a creative play that ended up with Endries all alone on one side of the field with the impressive part coming after the catch. He raced to the end zone and showcased some real speed to reach the pylon as the defense tried to recover. Endries is playing with a ton of confidence right now, and there might not be a player who looks more comfortable than him so far in camp.- There are still many more practices to go until the season arrives, but I can confidently say this quarterback group is head and shoulders above what the Bears had last season. CJ Harris has more than held his own as the third signal caller, and today was one of his best days. Now, he's working mostly against the third defense, but he has been able to showcase a knack for making big plays already. He's not going to challenge for the starting job, but the Ohio transfer could absolutely come into a game if needed and at least give the team a chance.He accounted for six of the 12 touchdowns during Monday's practice capped with a 14-yard touchdown to freshman Trevor Rogers on a nice pass in the back of the end zone. There's not a ton of flash to his game, but he has been able to get the job done when called on and there haven't been many mistakes. He linked up with receiver Nyziah Hunter on a pair of touchdown plays during the first team period including one that went for 30 yards and another that went for 31.- It wasn't all about the passing game on Monday. The running back group had a strong day overall as well led by Jaydn Ott making the most of his limited opportunities to get some 11-on-11 reps. The staff has been keeping Ott on a bit of a pitch count through the early portion of camp, but he has continued to show his abilities when he does get the ball. he broke off a nice 17-yard run late in the first team period and shined as a blocker in the blitz pickup drill. He put defensive back Jasiah Wagoner on the ground during that period on one of his reps.Jaivian Thomas, who is getting an extended look with a couple players banged up at the position right now, had a 13-yard run during the first team period working with the second group. But, it was freshman Jamaal Wiley who had the standout play among the running backs on Day 5. The Texas native is another player getting some extra opportunities right now with a couple guys on the mend, and he made the most of it today with a 26-yard rushing score on the right side of the field in addition to a 5-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Harris during the 7-on-7 period.- There were definitely a lot of offensive highlights on Day 5, but the defense wasn't completely left out. Overall, the defense played with a HIGH level of intensity Monday. There was a ton of aggressiveness, and some big hits as the Bears allowed a little more contact. There were no takeaways by the defense on Day 5, but the ability to disrupt plays and get in the backfield was taken up a notch.Teddye Buchanan, who has been as advertised so far in camp, came up with a sack of Chandler Rogers early in the team period as Rogers worked with the first unit. That was preceded by a near interception for cornerback Nohl Williams who was working against Tobias Merriweather. He had another pass breakup working against Rogers to close the team period as well.The other big sack of the day went to David Reese, who has continued to raise his level of play entering his senior season. Peter Sirmon dialed up some pressure and Reese was able to get around the left side of the offensive line and tag Rogers as he worked with the first unit.- In looking at the quarterbacks, the reps continue to be pretty evenly split with the first unit between Mendoza and Rogers. Rogers had the first opportunity to work with the first unit Monday as he opened the 11-on-11 team period with the group. Mendoza had that chance in the second team period, and it has rotated that way for the first five days. Rogers accounted for one touchdown pass on a 5-yard throw to Mason Starling during the 7-on-7 period. Mendoza finished the day with five touchdown throws with three of those coming during the team periods.- There are still some battles going on at several positions, and the offensive line is one of the areas of focus. Will McDonald continued to run at right guard with the first unit as Sioape Vatikani nurses an injury while Bastian Swinney remained at center for the second day and Rush Reimer continued to work at left guard for the second day in a row.